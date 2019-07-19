Now Azmin can return to fixing economy, Dr M loyalist says, after police findings on sex videos

Khairuddin called on ‘parasites’ to stop their plotting immediately or be given a ‘TKO punch’ if they continue to play Azmin out. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 – Police findings of a political ploy to take down Datuk Seri Azmin Ali puts the economic affairs minister in the clear of the sex video clips that have shadowed him since May, Amanah politician Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan said today.

Khairuddin, the Amanah parliamentary coordinator for Jasin and a known staunch supporter of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said that the ploy to defame Azmin has failed because the police also could not positively identify the PKR deputy president as one of two men recorded in a series of sex videos that have been circulating online the past two months.

“The inspector-general’s statement proves to Malaysians that there is a nefarious plot by another political party leader who spent a lot of money to bring down Azmin’s reputation and political career,” he said in a statement.

He said the police chief’s announcement yesterday verifies rumours of a conspiracy against Azmin by his rivals who are not above gutter politics.

“Now Azmin should quit making statements on the issue because it is just a waste of time.

“We are grateful and we hope he will only focus on his work to rehabilitate the economy and rebuild the nation,” said Khairuddin.

He called on “parasites” to stop their plotting immediately or be given a “TKO punch” if they continue to play Azmin out.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador disclosed yesterday that a leader of a political party had spent hundreds of thousands of ringgit to create sex videos implicating Azmin with the aim of tarnishing his reputation.

He also said that the sex video was likely authentic but that he could not positively identify the men in the video.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said Azmin should resign from his Cabinet post if there was sufficient evidence to incriminate him in the videos.

Anwar’s remark stirred his deputy to tell his party president “to look at the man in the mirror”.