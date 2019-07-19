Negri Sembilan government views seriously pesticide poisoning incident, says MB

Some of the affected students recuperate in a ward at Port Dickson Hospital July 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 19 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government viewed seriously the alleged incident of pesticide poisoning among pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggi in Port Dickson.

He said the state government would review every agricultural project which should be far from school area.

“We hope that this will be the first and the last time that such an incident happened in the state. I hope schools too will take precautionary and preventive measures regarding this issue,” he told reporters after attending the “Durian Waghih Festival” here today.

Yesterday, 24 students were brought to the Linggi Health Clinic after showing signs of dizziness, nausea and vomiting and 12 were then referred to the Port Dickson Hospital.

The case was believed to be due to the spraying of pesticides at a chilli farm near the school. — Bernama