Don’t lose sight of important issues, Anwar says as troubled PKR convenes for retreat

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — PKR should not lose sight of important issues affecting the country, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today amid growing tensions within the party.

“Let’s take a step back and not lose sight of the issues that matter.

“Looking forward to the Keadilan retreat — we stand united in addressing the plight of the Rakyat,” he said in a Twitter post.

Anwar was replying to C4 executive director Cynthia Gabriel who said the party needs to “wake up” before it’s “too late”.

Gabriel was referring to the widening rift between Anwar and his number two in light of a leaked sex video implicating the Economic Affairs minister, who is rumoured to be Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s blue-eyed boy and potential successor despite the promise made to Anwar.

Anwar has denied any involvement in the sex video scandal.

Authorities arrested his political secretary Fahash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak along with eight others, including former PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdul Aziz.

After the sex video went viral, Haziq confessed to being one of the two men seen committing homosexual acts in the video and alleging the Cabinet minister to be his partner.

Azmin has denied all allegations against him.

In her tweet to Anwar, Gabriel said: “Hello PKR... u cannot fail us Malaysians who still strongly believe in a multiracial agenda for the future of this country... you are the only political party that espouses this... wake up before it’s too late!!”