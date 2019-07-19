Case management for ‘sun bear in condo’ case Aug 26

Zarith Sofia Mohd Yasin, 27, was charged in the Sessions Court with illegally keeping a sun bear cub in her Kuala Lumpur condominium on June 12, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Sessions Court here today fixed August 26 for the case management of singer Zarith Sofia’s case, accused of keeping and confining a sun bear cub at her apartment at Desa Petaling last month.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor set the date during mention of the case today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syamim Abd Manan told the court that all documents related to the case had been handed over to the defence.

The former reality programme participant also known as Pia, was represented by counsel Tan Jiin Hock.

On June 12, Zarith Sofia Yasin, 27, claimed trial to keeping a sun bear (Helarctos Malayanus) cub, a totally protected species under the Second Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, without a special permit.

The charge framed under Section 69 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and punishable under Section 69 (1) of the same Act provides a fine of up to RM200,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both upon conviction.

The singer was also accused of confining the cub in an environment that was not conducive to its comfort and health and was charged under Section 86 (1) (c) of the same Act which carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at a unit of Sentrio Pandan Condominium, Desa Pandan, here on June 6. — Bernama