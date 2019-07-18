Woman injured after cooking gas cylinder explodes at home in Pasir Gudang

Men are seen carrying gas cylinders to be kept in the store in Pulau Ketam, December 5, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 18 — A woman was injured after a cooking gas cylinder in her house at Jalan Pulasan 21, Taman Kota Masai, exploded.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Operations Commander, Assistant Superintendent Razali Husin said the explosion damaged several parts of the house including its kitchen door and windows as well as the living room and roof.

“The fire station received an emergency call about the incident at 7.36am. An officer and seven firemen were deployed to the scene,” he said when contacted, here yesterday.

Razali noted that the identity of the injured woman was unknown as she was taken to the hospital before the firefighters arrived.

The cause and estimated losses from the incident were being investigated, he said.

At the time of filing this report information on the woman’s condition was not available. — Bernama