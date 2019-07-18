Muhyiddin: Qatar can help to reduce burden on refugee in Malaysia

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Qatar is prepared to ease the refugee problem in Malaysia through a Qatar welfare fund, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The willingness to offer assistance was delivered by the National Security Advisor to the Emir of Qatar, Mohamed Ahmad who made a courtesy call on Muhyddin at the Parliament Building, here today.

Muhyddin said the Gulf state could assist about 150,000 refugees in Malaysia, the majority of whom were Rohingya in the field of health, education and training.

“ I take the opportunity from the visit to to raise the suggestion that Qatar also assist in the refugee problems in Malaysia.

“In order to assist, we must tackle various problems pertaining to the refugees and Qatar’s willingness can ease their burden,”he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pagoh, said he would take up the matter to the National Security Council and assistance from the fund concerned could be coordinated to further smoothen aid management.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ahmad said there were many challenges in the aspect of national security and this would be eased through cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar.

“The security challenges are many, and not working with each other may put us in a difficult situation. This is the reason I’m here and to cooperate with his Excellency, it will be a great honour and this will definitely build the bridge between the two countries,” he said.

In another development, commenting on media reports on China preventing oil and gas exploration ships belonging to Malaysia and Vietnam in waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, Muhyiddin said he had not received a complete report on the matter. — Bernama