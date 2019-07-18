High Court sets Aug 29 for third parties to stake claim on RM428,500 allegedly linked to 1MDB

A man covers his mouth as he walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The High Court here today set August 29 for individuals and organisations to stake their claim on RM428,500 believed to be 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Farez Rahman said the respondent (Akademi Pemuda) and its lawyer could not be present and had informed the court about it in a letter.

Meanwhile, counsel Cheow Wee who was representing another respondent, Sim Sai Hoon, requested for more time to enable him to prepare his reply to the prosecution’s affidavit.

“I have just been engaged by the respondent and the prosecution just handed me the affidavit. So I need more time to study it,” he said.

Earlier, the lawyer objected to the publication of notice, contending that Section 56(1) and Section 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 should be heard together and not separately.

“For us, Section 61(2) must be heard after the right of forfeiture under Section 56(1) as at this stage both issues should be done simultaneously rather than Section 61(2) first or Section 56(1) first.

“Both applications should be made simultaneously,” he maintained.

The court fixed August 16 for the respondent to file his reply affidavit and August 30 as the latest date for the prosecution to respond.

The judge also set September 3 for further submissions from parties that objected to the publication of notice. — Bernama