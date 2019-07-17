Signature on political donation receipt is Ku Nan’s, witness says

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong told the High Court here today that the signature on the official receipt for the RM2 million political contribution he gave to Umno was that of Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The 19th prosecution witness said this when questioned by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan on whether he recognised the signature on the receipt.

Tan : You confirmed this receipt is the original copy?

Chai : I think this is the original because it is the only one that I received.

Tan : Based on this receipt, it is stated the signature is that of the Federal Territory Umno Liaison chairman?

Chai, who spoke in Cantonese, which was then translated to Malay by a court interpreter, said: “I am illiterate”.

Tan was cross-examining Chai on the eighth day of the RM2 million corruption trial involving Tengku Adnan, who is former Federal Territories Minister.

Earlier, Chai, who had known Tengku Adnan for more than 30 years, said he received the official receipt for the RM2 million political contribution from Tengku Adnan himself on June 14, 2016.

Yesterday, when reading out his witness statement, Chai confirmed that he gave a RM2 million cheque to Tengku Adnan as a political contribution and that the former Federal Territories minister had mentioned to him that Umno needed about RM5 million to RM6 million for its by-election funds.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow. — Bernama