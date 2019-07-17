NRD to help Orang Asli register their marriage

KUANTAN, July 17 — The National Registration Department (NRD) will assist animistic Orang Asli to register their customary marriage.

Its director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, said it would be carried out through the NRD’s visits to the Orang Asli settlements in collaboration with the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa).

“Among the documents required for the registration of marriage under the Registration of Marriage Ordinance 1952 are identity cards, customary marriage certificate issued by Jakoa as well as passport-sized photographs.

“Registration is voluntary, but we encourage them to do this to facilitate obtaining assistance such as cost of living aid (BSH), government loans and child enrolment in schools,” he told a press conference after visiting the Pahang NRD office, here, today.

Ruslin said registration could also be done fast as it would take place in their settlements.

He also noted that Pahang recorded an increase in registration of Orang Asli marriages this year, at 1,834 as of June, compared to 1,141 couples (2017) and 1,475 (2018).

“This is the outcome of Jakoa raising awareness among this indigenous community with the help of their respective Tok Batin (village heads),” he said.

The total number of marriage registration for 2017 to June 2019 for Pahang was 4,449, the highest in the country compared to Negri Sembilan (646) and Perak (314).

The district with the highest number of registration in Pahang since 2017 is Rompin with 1,081 followed by Pekan (1,581) and Temerloh (481). — Bernama