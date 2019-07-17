Kota Damansara private hospital sacks psychiatrist who called patient while masturbating

A psychiatrist is accused of sexually harassing a patient who is a rape victim. The victim had sought treatment at the hospital for her psychological trauma. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara has terminated a consultant psychiatrist accused of sexually harassing a patient who was the victim of rape.

The hospital said it acted immediately on a public complaint made online about the harassment by convening a domestic inquiry earlier this month.

“As a result of the internal inquiry, the consultant psychiatrist has been terminated from practising at the hospital effective July 15,” it said in a statement.

The hospital said it has also reported the matter to the police and the Malaysian Medical Council for further action.

Last week, a Facebook user made a post containing details of the alleged harassment to a group catering to primary caregivers.

In this, it was alleged that the psychiatrist began making advances on his patient — a rape victim — who had sought treatment for her psychological trauma.

He began by trying to convince her that “sex was good” before escalating his harassment.

The psychiatrist also allegedly sent explicit photographs to her and called to tell her he was masturbating before inviting her to join him in doing so.