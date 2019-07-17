CAP wants action over school kids using vapes disguised as watches

Portrait of a man vaping with his face partially covered by vapour. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 17 — The Consumers' Association of Penang (CAP) today demanded the government and relevant authorities act against reports of school students using vapes which have been disguised as watches.

CAP acting president Mohideen Abdul Kader said that the Health Ministry, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Royal Customs and Excise Department, Energy Commission (EC) and even school teachers should pay attention and crack down on this device immediately as it is encouraging students to vape.

“The device functions like a normal watch, but it can also be detached from the wrist strap for a smoker to puff it like an e-cigarette,” he said in a statement.

Mohideen said that the device gaining popularity among students because it is affordable and easy to bring to school without arousing suspicion.

He added the device, which runs on rechargeable battery, can contain up to 2ml of e-liquid per refill.

“We want to know if these devices have been approved by the EC and Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (Sirim) because these electronic devices did not seem to have their stickers.

“It goes back to the question of how these devices can infiltrate into the Malaysian market unless they have either been smuggled in or deliberately declared as some other products,” he said.

Mohideen also said that a standalone Tobacco Control Act is needed when tightening the control on the use of tobacco products under the World Health Organisation and Framework Convention for Tobacco Control guidelines.

“The relevant ministry should also implement a law that regulates things sold online as the tobacco industry is creating innovative vaping and heat-not-burn devices, which gradually replace conventional cigarettes,” he added.