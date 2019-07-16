Najib: PAC report on missing GST funds clears BN of ‘robbery’ claim

Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigation report on missing Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds vindicated his Barisan Nasional administration of claim it “robbed” the country.

He said the PAC report included testimony from government officers, including those from the Finance Ministry from when the GST collections were entered into the Consolidated Account before being allocated for refunds.

“I feel I was vindicated by the PAC report as it was proven that no robbery or misappropriation had taken place from the GST collection.

“There is a process the funds that came in we had used for management expenses such as administration costs and development purposes. This was the most suitable method,” Najib told the media in Parliament lobby here today, adding that this was also practised in other countries such as Singapore.

MORE TO COME