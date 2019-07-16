Najib denies attacking Robert Kuok, insists ‘Sugar King’ is family friend

Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak rejected today Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz’s claim that his criticism of Robert Kuok was to echo the former prime minister’s own remarks against the tycoon ahead of the 14th general election.

Denying that he had attacked the billionaire, Najib also claimed Kuok as a long-time friend of his family.

Today, Najib insisted he was only stressing that Barisan Nasional (BN) as the government for the previous 61 years had contributed in one way or another to all Malaysian success stories.

“I didn't attack Robert Kuok. I wanted to make a point that every single tycoon who is successful in Malaysia is a result of a decision made by the BN government or Alliance in the past.

“Every single one of them were given something by the government. But of course the credit goes to them, they know how to make money,” Najib told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

“It was a complete misunderstanding of the whole issue. Why should I attack Robert Kuok, because I have never been against him. He has been a family friend for years.”

Najib was reponding to Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz who made the claim after the former PM accused the latter of hurting BN component MCA’s popular support by publicly criticising Kuok.

MORE TO COME