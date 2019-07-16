Man arrested for impersonating Selangor MB

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly impersonating as Selangor Mentri Besar. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SEPANG, July 16 — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly impersonating as Selangor mentri besar.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the man, who is unemployed, was arrested last July 9 following a report lodged by the Sepang District Officer.

According to the complainant, he received a telephone call from the suspect last June 16 from a number which was recorded in his mobile phone as that belonging to Selangor mentri besar and the caller also introduced himself as the Selangor mentri besar, he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Aziz said during the telephone conversation, the suspect was alleged to have brought up a case on the issuance of government land to a company.

The suspect claimed that he was instructed to resolve the matter the soonest possible and the land title to be issued so that development could be implemented at the site, he said, adding that the suspect then left another telephone number for the Sepang district officer to contact him through WhatsApp.

He said the man was charged in the Sepang Magistrate’s Court today for impersonation. — Bernama