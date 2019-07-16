Hadi: PAS has ‘no appetite’ to join Pakatan

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks to reporters during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — PAS has officially rejected Pakatan Harapan’s offer for it to become part of the ruling coalition.

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that PAS has “no appetite” to join PH following comments by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir that they are welcome to the idea for the Islamist party to join the ruling coalition.

This follows after last Friday, Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Husam Musa had invited PAS to consider to join up with PH if they did not want their struggles of fighting against the past Umno administration to be in vain.

Husam even stated that PAS could be part of the government if they were to join.

During the PAS muktamar or annual congress last year, the Islamist party had formalised political cooperation with former rival Umno.

Hadi has repeatedly said that the political cooperation was not only for the political survival of both parties but for the defence of Islam, the Malay community and the Malay rulers, all of which are supposedly challenged under the PH administration.