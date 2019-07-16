Dr M loyalist wants probe on old sex videos allegedly implicating Anwar to be reopened

Amanah’s Jasin parliamentary coordinator Khairuddin Abu Bakar said that old sex videos uploaded several years ago allegedly implicating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be reinvestigated to establish its authenticity as well, in light of recent events. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Old sex videos uploaded several years ago allegedly implicating PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be reinvestigated to establish its authenticity as well, in light of recent events, Amanah’s Jasin parliamentary coordinator Khairuddin Abu Bakar said today.

The losing Jasin parliamentary seat candidate, who is also a staunch supporter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a Facebook post today urged authorities to reopen their probe and comprehensively investigate the videos as Malaysia is interested to find the authenticity of the recordings implicating Anwar.

“God willing, I will compile all these lewd videos that were circulated on social media once upon a time before, and I will make an official report to the law enforcement agencies immediately.

“The process of the law must be fair and consistent. Anyone at all involved in the production of fake lewd videos must have stern legal action taken against them,” read his post.

Khairuddin urged the police to carry out detailed investigations to be able to disclose the actual status of the videos whether or not they were real.

“This situation will also bring good to the victims of slander, as they should be able to clear their name before taking over the highest position within the government,” he said in referring to Anwar.

This was in response to Anwar’s comments today urging the police to carry out detailed investigations into sex videos implicating Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Azmin Ali and Former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Anwar had said Malaysians were eager to learn the authenticity of sex clips implicating Azmin, along with the culprits behind the scandal.

Back in 2011, a 17-minute video claiming to be of Anwar having sex with an unknown woman had surfaced, where three people were charged and fined in court in March that year for the broadcasting of the video.

Khairuddin today also denounced the culture of sex videos implicating political figures being produced, with the intentions to end their political careers saying it has to stop now.

“This sort of situation is unhealthy! This negative culture must be fought proactively! The law must also become the core in combating this practice of such dirty tactics,” he said in his post.