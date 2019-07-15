Two drownings reported in one day in Penang

TASEK GELUGOR, July 15 — Two cases of drowning were reported in Penang yesterday, according to the State Fire & Rescue Department.

A spokesman said a 16-year-old boy, Mohamad Danial Hakim Yusof, drowned in the pool of a disused quarry near here and a 45-year-old man of unsound mind drowned in a fishing pond in Machang Bubok, Bukit Mertajam.

Mohamad Danial Hakim, from Guar Perahu, is said to have drowned in the pool in Bukit Katak near Jalan Jarak Atas while swimming with several friends there at about 2.30pm, he said.

He said divers from the department recovered the body at about 10pm at a depth of six metres in the pool and sent it to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

The body of Liew Kee Chai, 45, of unsound mind, was found at about 5.30pm in the fishing pond into which he had reported fallen, he said, adding that the body was sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital.