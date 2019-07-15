Dewan Rakyat passes Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019, aimed at establishing the Syarie Legal Profession Qualifying Board, Syariah Lawyers’ Body and the Federal Territories Syarie Lawyers Council to ensure professional practices, behaviour and code of conduct.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa when winding up the debate, stressed that the drafting of the law received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of the Islamic religion for the Federal Territories.

“Upon receiving consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, then we presented the bill to the Cabinet and once it was agreed upon, only then we tabled it at the Parliament during this session.

“In other words, I assure you, all fellow MPs, on issue involving Islamic administration, we deeply care about the power of the Malay Rulers and in particular, of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

He said this in his reply to questions from several opposition MPs including Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) and Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) on whether the bill was made known to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.Under the bill, future syarie lawyers will be required to undergo six-month of mandatory chambering, to familiarise themselves with the substantive laws and procedures which must be complied with in the handling of a case.

In the meantime, the Dewan Rakyat also approved the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2019 which seeks to amend the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993. — Bernama