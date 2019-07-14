Tour guide swept away in Mulu National Park, still not found

A search and rescue operation launched on Friday following the disappearance of a tour guide who was swept away has not been successful.

MIRI, July 14 — A search and rescue operation launched on Friday following the disappearance of 20-year-old tour guide Roviezal Robin, who was swept away in a river flowing through tourist attraction Deer Cave in the Gunung Mulu National Park, has not been successful.

In the incident which occurred at 5.50pm on the same day, Robin was last seen being carried away by strong currents in the river after heavy rains, along with Dutch tourist Peter Hans, 66, whose body was recovered at 6.40am yesterday.

In a statement issued today, Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said today’s operation which began at 8.30am and ended at 3.11pm, involved five teams which worked separately in areas inside and outside the cave.

The operation will resume tomorrow. — Bernama