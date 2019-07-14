Police on the hunt for child molester

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The police are the midst of tracking down a man who allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl at a convenience store in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang on Wednesday.

Gombak Police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said CCTV footage that later went viral on social media showed the man hugging the girl from behind before performing the indecent act.

“A report was lodged by the girl’s parents on Friday,” he said when contacted today.

Samsor said the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama