Police nab four in Sibu, seize drugs and assets worth RM300,000

Four people believed to be involved in selling drug were arrested in Sibu. — Reuters

SIBU, July 14 — Four people including a woman Chinese national who were believed to be involved in selling drug were arrested and various drugs and assets worth RM308,100 were seized in a raid on a house in Lorong Wong King Huo, on Friday.

Sarawak Narcotics CID chief, Supt Sahar Abd. Latif said that the four detained by the State NCID and the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters at 11.45am, were two local men, both aged 25 years, a 26-year-old local woman and a 25-year-old woman Chinese national.

“One of the male suspects tried to flee by jumping off a first floor balcony but was overpowered in the raid which was conducted following a tip-off and intelligence.

“The three other suspects were detained in the dining room of the house,” he said in a statement here today.

Sahar said that the drugs seized were 547 gm of syabu (RM98,460), 899 gm/300 packets of Erimin 5 (RM45,000), 543 gm of ketamin (RM81,450) and 75 units/22 gm of Estacy (RM4,500).

He said that police also seized were a Toyota Wish, a Honda Civic, a gold chain, gold bangle and Malaysian currency worth RM5,000 — all were estimated to be valued at RM78,690.

“The suspects were detained under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides a mandatory death sentence if guilty,” he said.

Sahar said that the police were applying for remand orders on the suspects.

He said that urine test found all the suspects were drug-free and they had been pushing drugs since early last year in the district of Sibu.

One of the male suspects had a case under Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the rest did not have a record, he added. — Bernama