Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run accident

PORT DICKSON, July 14 — Police are tracking down a Proton Waja car driver in connection with a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist earlier today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed in a statement said the 2.30am incident occurred along Jalan Lukut-Sepang, where motorcyclist, identified as RM Anandan, 28, from Tampin Linggi plantation, was killed.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when a Proton Waja driver from Sepang heading to Lukut lost control of the vehicle and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the motorcyclist. The victim was confirmed dead by an assistant medical officer.

“The car was found abandoned near the Ambang Kota food court here,” he said.

He said checks on the vehicle found it registered under the name of Ting Ting Ming and bearing a postal address in Sepang, Selangor.

“The efforts to detect the Proton Waja driver is underway and people with any information are required to channel them to the traffic investigating officer Inspector Raja Nor Hafizah Raja Arifin at 013-5388403,” he said.

The case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama