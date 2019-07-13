Wireman electrocuted in Kampar

The police said Mohamad Kamil Mohamed had been replacing a utility pole along the Ipoh-Kampar road when the incident occurred. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 13 — A wireman was electrocuted while conducting work to replace a utility pole along the 16.5km Ipoh-Kampar road near here, yesterday evening.

Kampar district police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said that the victim Mohamad Kamil Mohamed, 28, and eight others from a private company worker in Chemor had been replacing utility poles in the area since Tuesday.

‘’Mohamad Kamil, from Padang Rengas, was electrocuted, when working with four others, to install a power cable on a pole.

‘’His workmates failed to save him and contacted 999 at 5.20pm. Paramedics from the Malim Nawar health clinic who arrived at the scene confirmed his death,” he said in a statement here today.

Hasron Nazri said that a post mortem at the Kampar Hospital at 8pm confirmed that the cause of death was due to electrocution and an investigation was being conducted. — Bernama