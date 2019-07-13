SUPP Youth call for Dr Jerip and supporters to return to party

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and his supporters have been urged to return to SUPP. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 13 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth today urged former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and his supporters to heed calls for them to return to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Youth wing chief Michael Tiang said SUPP is a political party where they originally belong to, before they left to form PSB in 2014.

“We fully support our president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian’s stance that SUPP welcomes him and all former members back to our party,” Tiang said when responding to the resignation of Dr Jerip, who is also the assistant minister of transportation, from PSB two days ago.

Yesterday, Dr Sim, who is also the local government and housing minister, called on Dr Jerip and other state lawmakers from PSB to return to SUPP.

Tiang, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister, noted that it was not the first time that Dr Sim had invited former members now in PSB to come back to Sarawak’s oldest political party.

“Our door is also open to any Sarawakians who would like to serve Sarawak through the party,” he said.

Tiang said the people of Mambong, which is represented by Dr Jerip in the Sarawak state assembly, will benefit in terms of minor rural project fund and rural transformation project fund which are only allocated to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers, but not to PSB lawmakers.

“Together , under the banner of GPS, we can also preserve Sarawak’s political integrity from outside influences promoted by the Pakatan Harapan leaders,” he said, adding that GPS is the only Sarawak based political coalition that is capable of leading the state into a new phase of prosperous future for all races.