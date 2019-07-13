SAR at Mulu National Park suspended due to heavy rain

MIRI, July 13 — A downpour has forced the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a local tour guide reported missing after being swept away by strong currents at the Deer Cave, Mulu National Park, temporarily suspended at 3.22pm.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said the search and rescue team to locate Roviezal Robin, 20, had left the Deer Cave following heavy rain today.

“The search and rescue operation to locate the victim involved an area inside and also the entrance of the cave,” he said in a statement here this evening.

Law said the body of Peter Hans, 66, a Dutch tourist who was found at the Deer Cave river at 6.40am was airlifted to the Miri Hospital using Miri Fire and Rescue’s Mi17 helicopter at 2.27pm.

He said based on the initial information received, the victims were swept away by huge column of water when the flash flood hit Deer Cave.

The Mulu National Park is a popular tourist destination in Sarawak. The Mulu Caves are a hit with tourist with one of the entrances resembling former United States president Abraham Lincon and in 2000 was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site. — Bernama