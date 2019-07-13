PAS won’t accept Amanah’s invite to join Pakatan, Najib suggests

Datuk Seri Najib Razak with wedding attendees at the Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club in Ipoh July 13, 2019. With him is Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he is confident that rivals-turned-ally PAS will not take a hasty decision following the invite by Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Husam Musa to consider the Islamist party to join Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The BN Advisory Council chairman said that Umno and PAS are now more compatible than ever before, as more PAS leaders and grassroots members are attending Umno’s programme.

“They can give any invitation, but I don’t think PAS will make a hasty decision as we have agreed to make a charter between Umno and PAS,” he said, referring to Amanah.

“I believe it will come true,” he added, after attending Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club here.

Yesterday, Husam called out to his former party PAS to rethink its political alliance with Umno and join the ruling PH instead.

He said that if the Islamist party changed sides, it could even be part of the federal government this term instead of risking its chances on winning power in the 15th general election due in four more years.

Husam also said the PAS-Umno alliance would cause infighting within the Opposition bloc over election seat allocations with the other Barisan Nasional components trying to maintain a hold on their ethnic voter base even as Malaysians are moving away from racial politics.