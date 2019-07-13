Najib says appointed to BN advisory post for past contributions

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor attend Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club in Ipoh July 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that he was awarded the chairman Barisan Nasional Advisory Board position following his purported hard work and contribution to the coalition.

Najib said that he had done the Opposition coalition a favour by giving views on Pakatan Harapan’s policies and their weaknesses, in addition going to the ground listening to the grouses of the public.

“In this one year, I have taken effort giving my views on Pakatan’s policies, on their weaknesses, and thus we will let the people judge.

“If any other leaders want this role, they can have it. I didn’t ask for it. But if anyone wants to have a post, they should work for it,” he said after attending Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club here.

When asked why he accepted the advisory post when he should be focusing on his legal case, Najib said: “There are many personal views, but what is important is that we are able to contribute to the strengthening of BN by providing some sort of value-add”.

Najib also brushes off claims, saying that he accepted the advisory post to gain popularity for personal interest.

“This is about the party, and it is not about Najib. We must love the party and not our personal interest,” he added.

Najib’s appointment announced by the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was made during a BN meeting earlier this week, and was unanimously agreed upon by its Supreme Council.