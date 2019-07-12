Malaysia’s unemployment rate dips to 3.3pc in May

Mohd Uzir said that the number of unemployed persons recorded for the month of May was 519,800, a 0.7 per cent drop from a month ago. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Malaysia’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 3.3 per cent in May from 3.4 per cent in April this year, according to the Monthly Principal Statistics of Labour Force.

Commenting further, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that the number of unemployed persons recorded for the month of May was 519,800, a 0.7 per cent drop from a month ago.

He said the labour force participation rate in May, which has been stagnant at 68.5 per cent since February 2019, had increased by 0.1 per cent compared to the same month last year (68.4 per cent).

“The number of labour force recorded in May this year had also risen by 1.9 per cent to 15.64 million people compared to May last year,” he said in a statement here today.

During the same period, Mohd Uzir explained the number of employed persons had also increased by 1.8 per cent to 15.12 million people. — Bernama