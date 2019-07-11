Police: Seminar on Muslim unity scrapped after bomb threat

Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the decision to cancel the seminar was made by the organiser. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The ‘Amman Message’ seminar organised by the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) scheduled to take place this Saturday, was cancelled following a bomb threat received from a Facebook user.

Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Corporate Communications head, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the decision to cancel the seminar was made by the organiser, and not on the advice of the police.

She said the threat was received by the organiser, on the Facebook page of the ‘Gerakan Banteras Syiah’ on July 6, from a Facebook account owner Amirol Md Zain, saying “kita bomb tempat nie” (we’ll bomb the place).

“IAIS deputy chief executive officer, Associate Professor Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil, has lodged a police report yesterday.

“Police are conducting an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 507 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews