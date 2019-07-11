Police: Probe on bogus doctor caller has shifted to source of phone numbers

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the suspect, a lorry driver who was arrested in Klang yesterday, will have his remanded extended to facilitate investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA KUBU BARU, July 11 — Police investigations into the case of man who posed as a doctor to sexually harass women over the telephone have now shifted to the source who provided him the numbers.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the suspect, a lorry driver who was arrested in Klang yesterday, will have his remanded extended to facilitate investigations.

“We are still investigating as to how or from whom he obtained the victim's telephone numbers.

“We will also be taking statements from the victims themselves all these we will investigate,” he told reporters at the handing over of duties ceremony for the Hulu Selangor district police chief post at the district police headquarters here today.

Hulu Selangor district deputy police chief, DSP Azman Ab Rahman has been appointed acting chief effective today.

He takes over from Supt Lim Bak Phai who has been appointed Sarawak Deputy Criminal Investigation Department (Investigations/Legal) with the rank of ACP effective July 29.

Yesterday, Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the 39-year-old suspect from Terengganu was arrested at 8.45pm and police seized a handphone believed to have been used to contact the victims.

Police received three reports throughout June involving the suspect and further investigations found 21 more reports on him were filed by victims located nationwide.

Meanwhile, Noor Azam congratulated Lim for successfully lowering the district crime index throughout his almost two-year stint.

“The role of the police has become more challenging due to technological advances and as such, I hope the Hulu Selangor district police under the purview of DSP Azman Ab Rahman will be able to bring about new changes as well when discharging their duties. — Bernama