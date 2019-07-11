Raja of Perlis: Mosques must be free from politics

A boy recites the Quran at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam May 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, July 11 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said the mosques in Perlis must be free from politics but remain a place to foster unity and cultivate love based on the principle of “ukhuwah Islamiyyah”.

In this regard, he wants mosques in the state to positively serve a useful purpose and be administered without involving the interests of a party and political sentiment.

“The political landscape can change. State and federal level parties and governments can also be changed, but mosques must remain in line with their role of uniting Muslims,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

He said this at the opening of Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail Mulaqa 2019 in conjunction with his 76th birthday celebration at the Dewan Warisan here today.

The text of his speech was read out by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Earlier, Rector of Fatoni University, Pattani, Thailand, Ismail Lutfi Abdul Rahman Japakiya presented a paper titled “The Mosque in Islamic Perspectives: The Manifestation of King’s Love and the People’s Obedience”.

Perlis Mufti Assoc Prof Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin presented the paper “Mosque Management in Perlis: Between Challenges and Expectations”.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said mosque officials and members of the committee should always proactively prevent any action to politicise mosques by irresponsible parties.

“They should also strive to increase knowledge and strengthen the appreciation of the Sunnah Wal Jamaah manhaj encoded by the Perlis State Constitution in 1948,” he added. — Bernama