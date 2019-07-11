Melaka businessman wins 4D jackpot again, this time RM33m

The man paired his car plate number and personal favourite number to play the Magnum 4D Jackpot. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A businessman from Melaka, who won Jackpot 2, few years ago, has hit the big Jackpot, raking in RM33 million in Saturday’s (July 6) Magnum 4D draw.

The man, in his 40s, paired his car plate number and personal favourite number to play the Magnum 4D Jackpot, which he has been doing for two decades.

He permuted one of the 4D numbers and bought the combination for only RM48.00, which led to him winning the lottery with the numbers 3895 and 7998 for second and third prize, respectively.

“I am speechless. I cannot believe it. I play the Magnum 4D Jackpot every draw day, especially when the Jackpot amount starts growing over RM10 million,” said the man when he arrived at the Magnum HQ to claim his prize, adding he discovered his winnings via the Magnum app’s ‘Scan A Ticket’ feature.

When asked how he planned to use his prize money, the man said he needed time to think about it.

“I need time for this to register. First, maybe a grand holiday as I have never been out of the country all my life.

“Then later to buy a new home. I will definitely share it with my family,” he said.