Lynas Corp now part of UN’s corporate sustainability initiative

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Lynas Corporation Amanda Lacaze speaks during a press a conference in Kuala Lumpur, October 2, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Rare earth producer Lynas Corporation today announced that the company has joined the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative known as the United Nations (UN) Global Compact.

The company’s CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze said Lynas Corporation was “delighted” to be a member of the UN Global Compact and to formalise its commitment to the latter’s principles.

“Lynas is recognised as a leading supplier of sustainable rare earths and our customers value the environmental standards and social provenance our rare earth materials provide.

“We look forward to strengthening this position through our participation in the UN Global Compact and to joining the many other companies responsibly operating for a more sustainable world,” she said in a brief statement by the company.

Lynas Corporation described itself as a leader in the rare earths industry with what it said was its commitment to sustainability.

“The company now joins over 13,000 participants across all industries who are dedicated to aligning their operations with universal principals on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption,” it said, adding that it will continue to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals across the company’s operations.

The UN Global Compact website lists Lynas Corporation Ltd as a private company in Malaysia in the mining industry with 730 employees and with the status of being a “signatory” to the UN Global Compact.

The company is listed as having been a participant of the UN Global Compact since April 29, 2019.

The UN Global Compact website currently lists 13,615 participants, including more than 9,000 companies.