Affair with Selangor MB? Absolutely untrue, says PKR state rep

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A Selangor lawmaker today clarified that she has been targeted by false accusations online that sought to associate her with Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, who yesterday denied allegations of an affair with an unnamed female Selangor assemblyman.

Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli today pinpointed a Facebook account by the name of “Aku Darah Anak Malaysia-ADAM” as having posted the alleged false accusation on July 9, 2019.

Juwairiya, who is also Wanita PKR vice-chief, said she had already taken action on the matter.

“My side has lodged police reports and reports to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) about that defamation that can tarnish my image and credibility as Selangor assemblyman and the Selangor state administration.

“I have discussed with lawyers for legal action. We will monitor this case fully to determine the next step. What is certain is that it is defamatory and I stress that I was not at that location on the date that was alleged,” she said in a brief statement.

Malay Mail’s check of Facebook accounts sharing the name mentioned by Juwairiya did not show the alleged defamatory post in question.

Yesterday, Amirudin reportedly denied allegations of an affair with a Selangor assemblyman, adding that he had consulted his lawyer and would take legal action if necessary.

“I am confident I was not at the location as claimed as I was in Kuala Lumpur at that time,” Amirudin, who is also Selangor PKR chief, was quoted as saying yesterday by national news agency Bernama.

He suggested that those seeking to end the political career of others would resort to slander if they were unable to find any concrete wrongdoing.

Amirudin’s comments were reportedly made following allegations of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that purportedly showed him and a woman at a hotel in Sandakan, Sabah on May 11.

Local daily The Star yesterday reported that the July 9 article which purportedly carried the allegation has been removed from a website.