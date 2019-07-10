Umno’s Nazri Aziz claims ‘Bersatu doesn’t want me’

Pandang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters in Parliament July 10, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s invitation for Malay political leaders to join his Bersatu party came “a bit late”, Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

The Padang Rengas MP said his Malay nationalist party had already committed itself to political cooperation with Islamist PAS.

“Maybe it is a bit late because we already agreed with PAS... and I support PAS, working with PAS,” Nazri told reporters in Parliament.

He then voiced his scepticism that the prime minister’s open call to Malay politicians will be successful, adding that the ruling party unlikely wanted an Umno loyalist like him.

“I don’t think it can happen, because they don’t want me. Bersatu doesn’t want me,” Nazri said.

MORE TO COME