Singapore PM Lee wishes Dr M a ‘very happy 94th birthday’

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint news conference in Putrajaya April 9, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SINGAPORE July 10 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today wished his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad “a very happy 94th birthday”.

“My best wishes to him on his birthday,” Lee wrote on his latest Facebook posting.

The posting was accompanied with a photo of him and his wife Ho Ching together with Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali when the couple visited Singapore during last year’s Asean Summit.

“We named an orchid, the Dendrobium Mahathir Siti Hasmah, in their honour,” Lee captioned the photo.

Lee also wrote that he looked forward to welcoming Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah at the republic’s National Day Parade next month. — Bernama