Sabah police: Autopsy confirms death of divers in Semporna due to blast

Omar said the post mortem indicated that the three dead divers suffered serious internal injuries. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — An autopsy report on the three dead divers, including two Chinese tourists in Semporna, have shown injuries consistent with a blast, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

Speaking to reporters today, the state’s top cop said that the post mortem was completed this morning at 5am and results indicate serious internal injuries.

“All three victims sustained minor external injuries but several internal injuries.

“The autopsy showed injuries included cracked skulls, broken ribs and bleeding in their lungs. They also had injuries to their chest and torn aortas. All three victims showed similar injuries consistent with a blast,” he said.

Investigation into the case is ongoing now that the cause of death has been ascertained.

Police have been working on a fish bomb theory after discovering circumstantial evidence in the area where the three bodies were discovered last Friday, July 5, near Pulau Kalapuan off Semporna.

The three victims — a local dive instructor Zainal Abdun, 30, and China nationals Zhao Zheng, 26, and Xu Yingjie, 26, — were found with their dive masks damaged, dead fish in the area as well as damaged coral.

However, witnesses in the area claimed they did not hear any explosions go off.

So far, two people — the boat man and his assistant have been arrested to help investigate the case while 10 others in the vicinity were also hauled in to flush out the perpetrators of illegal fish bombing.