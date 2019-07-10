Najib wishes Dr M happy birthday, prays for PM’s good health

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shares a light moment with Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a news conference in Putrajaya April 4, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak took a moment off his ongoing RM42 million SRC International corruption trial today to offer his birthday wishes to his former mentor and his successor, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Pekan MP joined many other Malaysians who took to social media to offer congratulatory messages to Dr Mahathir who turned 94 today.

“Happy birthday to Tun Mahathir. May Allah grant the best of health,” Najib wrote on his Facebook page this afternoon.

The Umno leader’s greeting was met positively by other Facebook users who praised him for being magnanimous in wishing his political nemesis.

Dr Mahathir marked his birthday today — just 62 days after his administration celebrated its first anniversary — with a full schedule in Parliament.

In the morning, he turned up in the Dewan Rakyat to answer queries during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

After that, he held a briefing with Opposition MPs on the government’s Bill to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 that will also pave the way for 18-year-old to qualify for election contest on top of being automatically registered as a voter once they hit that age.

The buoyant birthday mood also infected journalists covering Parliament into singing “Happy Birthday” to the world’s oldest serving prime minister, after Dr Mahathir’s joint press conference with the Opposition bloc.