Johor Youth Council criticises Syed Saddiq for interfering in state matters

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — The Johor Youth Council (MBNJ) today advised Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to stop interfering with the state’s affairs, following calls for change with regards to the age definition for youths.

Its president Md Salleheen Mohamad said the council is closely monitoring developments pertaining to the issue and said the decision made by Pakatan Harapan has caused anxiety among Johoreans.

“The federal government, especially the Youth and Sports Ministry, must find the reason why Johor and other states are still capping the youth age limit at 40 years,” Md Salleheen said.

His comments arrive following Johor government’s decision late last night that it was sticking to its earlier decision to cap the youth age at 40, despite saying just a few hours earlier that the decision would be withdrawn.

Md Salleheen said the council has been uncompromising in lowering the age of youths to 30, as it deters their potential.

He advised Syed Saddiq not to meddle in the state’s affairs as Johor has a mentri besar, executive councillors, state administrative officers and youth council bodies to determine youth development.

“There is no need for Syed Saddiq to interrupt Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has more important tasks.

“It is better for Syed Saddiq to focus on other pressing issues, including promises made towards the youth such as PTPTN, employment opportunities especially for 400,000 Malaysians working in Singapore, cost of living and housing matters,” added Md Salleheen.

On Monday, the Johor government announced that it would maintain its categorisation of youth for its polices as those between 15 and 40, despite Putrajaya’s move to lower the age limit to 30.

When Johor made the announcement, it was the latest state to join Selangor and Sarawak in maintaining the youth age cap at 40.

However, yesterday, the Johor government reversed its stand in lowering the youth age limit to 30.

Less than 24 hours later, Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali issued another statement announcing that Johor would maintain its youth age limit at 40.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman recently tabled a motion to lower the ceiling age for youth in Parliament, which is expected to be gazetted on December 31, 2021.

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat approved an amendment to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act, in which the age limit of youth was lowered from 40 to 30. The amendment must be approved by the Dewan Negara and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before it becomes law.