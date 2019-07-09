Cops: Three Kelantan students killed in multi-bike crash were riding without valid licence

Tanah Merah Police chief DSP Suzaimi Mohamad said none of the boys had a valid driving licence. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TANAH MERAH, July 9 — Three secondary school students died after their motorcycles crashed into each other at Jalan Bukit Panau-Bukit Mas near Kampung Mentango, here last night.

Tanah Merah Police chief DSP Suzaimi Mohamad said Muhammad Danial Adam Che Hasim, 17, Abdul Rahman Abdullah, 16, and Muhammad Nasrun Al Hakim Nor, 14, died on the spot during the accident which occurred at 10.10pm.

Their bodies were taken to Tanah Merah Hospital.

“They were students of Sekolah Menengah Agama Ar Rahman, Paloh, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Alor Pasir, and hailed from Kampung Jintan Chetok, Pasir Mas, Bukit Mas and Perumahan Manal, Tanah Merah.

“Initial investigation found that the boys were riding their motorcycles to Bukit Panau from Bukit Mas and crashed into each other at the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Suzaimi said none of the boys had a valid driving licence.

“Parents shouldn’t allow their children to ride a motorcycle without licence, let alone at night, as it is a major traffic offence.

“We (police) also called on all parents to monitor their children activities, especially at night,” he added. — Bernama