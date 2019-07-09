Former Selangor deputy secretary is new Ipoh mayor

New Ipoh Mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu attend a press conference at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 9, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 9 — Former Selangor deputy state secretary (Development) Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim was unveiled as the new Ipoh mayor today, ending the vacancy that had stretched past four months.

Ahmad Suaidi took his oath of office before Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the State Secretariat Building here today, with the appointment backdated to July 1.

“I will continue with the development and Ipoh City Council’s reformation agenda,” Ahmad Suaidi told a press conference.

“Sustainable development and Ipoh’s tagline of ‘Clean, Green and Progressive’ will also be maintained,” he added.

The 49-year-old fills the vacancy created after Datuk Zamri Man was released early on February 17 after his period of unauthorised absence that was ostensibly due to health reasons.

Ahmad Suaidi, a Perak native, possesses a master’s degree in global information and telecommunication studies from Waseda University in Japan and a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from University Putera Malaysia.

Ahmad Suaidi, who is the 11th Ipoh Mayor, also speaks Japanese.

The Perak MB expressed hope that Ahmad Suaidi would ensure Ipoh receives the five-star rating for being the cleanest city again.

“The last time the rating was granted by then Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry was in 2016.

“I also hope the cooperation between Ipoh and Fukuoka City as sister cities will be strengthened,” he said.