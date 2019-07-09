Dr Wan Azizah calls on Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan in Beijing

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail takes a selfie with Malaysian students in Beijing July 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, July 9 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is on a four-day official visit to China from Monday, made a courtesy call on Vice-President Wang Qishan in Zhongnanhai here Tuesday.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived at 9.25am (same time in Malaysia) and, during their meeting, the two leaders discussed on various issues of mutual interest.

Dr Wan Azizah and her delegation arrived in the capital of China at 3.20pm yesterday.

The visit is her maiden official visit to China since she was sworn in as the deputy prime minister on May 21, following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the last general election.

After that meeting with Wang, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, also held a bilateral meeting with Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who is in charge of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under State Council.

Among the things discussed at the meeting were the continuous efforts to strengthen Malaysia-China relations apart from following up on the status of decisions reached during the visit of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed in August 2018 and April 2019.

Bilateral cooperation in education, agro-commodity, agriculture, women development as well as tourism and culture were also discussed in the meeting.

In the evening, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to visit Dongsi Mosque and will meet Muslim community representatives in China and the mosque leadership.

Her second day visit will end with a meeting with the Communist Party of China (CPC) International Liaison Department director Song Tao, followed by a dinner hosted by him.

Accompanying Dr Wan Azizah in the visit were Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Sim Tze Tzin. — Bernama