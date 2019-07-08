Pakatan announces special committee to fulfil manifesto pledges

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya July 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A special committee to study ways for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to implement its manifesto promises will soon be formed by the coalition’s presidential council, its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Dr Mahathir said the committee will be formed with specific terms of references given to them on how to implement their manifesto promises since taking over as government last May.

“Concerning the manifesto, one year has passed and we find that there are some [promises] which we are able to implement, but the time has come to study how we can fulfil our promises.

“For that, a committee will be formed with specific terms of references so that they will be studying ways how to implement the promises that were made in the PH manifesto,” he told a press conference here.

However, he did not specify who would be the members of the committee.

