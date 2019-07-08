Muslim group appeals to Wisma Putra to trace Malaysian woman missing in India

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — The Malaysian Muslim network, Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), today submitted a memorandum to Wisma Putra here, appealing for diplomatic channels to be used to trace a Malaysian woman who has been missing in India since June 29.

Habibnuneesa Mohd Ismail, 36, the wife of pipe handyman Mahmud Rahman Shariff, 47, was reported missing in the village of Pandaravadai in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu, after making a trip there to visit relatives.

The memorandum which was addressed to Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, was received by a Wisma Putra representative.

IRIMM president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said a police report on Habibnuneesa’s disappearance had been lodged at the Behrang police station in Perak on July 1 by Mahmud Rahman who is also a Malaysian but there had been no developments on the matter.

Also present with Amir Amsaa at Wisma Putra was Mahmud Rahman who was accompanied by his two children aged nine and four.

According to Mahmud Rahman, his wife had departed Malaysia for India along with his sister-in-law and her child on June 24 to visit relatives in the village of Pandaravadai, but five days later he was informed by his sister-in-law that Habibnuneesa had gone missing from a home in the village. — Bernama