MACC arrests BN rep over misappropriation of state assembly funds

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested Melaka former state counsellor Datuk Hasan Abd Rahman for alleged misappropriations of funds related to the Strategic Linkage initiative under the National Blue Ocean strategy.

Hasan, who is also currently the Sungai Rambai assemblymen, was previously in charge of the Development and Coordination Committee of the State Legislative Assembly portfolio (Japerun).

MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya said Hasan is expected to be charged tomorrow alongside the committee’s clerk Khuzaimah Abdullah, who was also allegedly involved.

“For your information, MACC Melaka had detained Datuk Hasan Abd Rahman, who is the Sg Rambai Japerun chairman and a Japerun clerk Khuzaimah Abdullah today.

“They were subsequently released on MACC bail.

“The duo are required to be present at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court to be charged tomorrow,’’ she said in a short statement.

