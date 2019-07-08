Johor next to snub Putrajaya’s move to define youth as those under 30

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said 40 was a strategic age as those nearing the upper limit would have built up leadership qualities and the ability to examine current issues. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — The Johor government will maintain its categorisation of youths as those between 15 and 40 years’ old for its policies despite Putrajaya’s move to lower the age ceiling to 30.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said 40 was a strategic age as those nearing the upper limit would have built up leadership qualities and the ability to examine current issues.

“This also coincides with their life ambitions through idealism, activism and intellectualism which are the character and image of young people.

“In fact, at this age, their political literacy is also stable, as well as being an ideal time to shape them into future leaders,” Dr Sahruddin said in a statement issued today.

The MB noted that most government aid also applied to those aged between 18 and 40.

“At present, youths between the ages of 30 and 40 are also actively involved in various programmes, including outdoor and sports activities,” he said, adding that retaining the upper age limit of youth to 40 is reasonable.

Dr Sahruddin said the Johor government respected Putrajaya’s views and the amendment to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act that Parliament passed last week to redefine youths as those below 30.

However, he said Johor will not adopt this new classification.

Last Wednesday, the Dewan Rakyat voted through the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman introduced the Bill that was passed after almost five hours of debate by 17 government and Opposition MPs.

Johor is the latest state to join Selangor and Sarawak in maintaining the youth age cap at 40.