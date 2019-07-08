Govt reiterates commitment to fighting corruption, says DPM in China

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a question-and-answer session with Malaysians living in China in conjunction with her official visit. With her is Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, July 8 — The government has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption as part of its efforts to rebuild the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said among the first actions taken by the government after taking over the administration of the country after the 14th General Election was to set up the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) early this year.

“With the long-term vision to make the country corruption-free, this plan will ensure that the efforts to fight corruption are fine-tuned among the political actors, corporate entities, enforcement agencies and interested parties,” she said.

Addressing an audience of about 130 Malaysians at a gathering tonight, Dr Wan Azizah said Parliament had unanimously passed a resolution which required Members of Parliament to declare their assets on the first day of Parliament sitting for the July session last Monday.

“The declaration includes assets belonging to the husband or wife, children as well as trustees in statutory accounts.

She said the steps to combat corruption were not only for parliamentarians and the ruling government but also for members of the opposition.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said this was the government’s commitment to the practice of accountability and transparency in good governance.

She added that the present government found many agreements entered by the previous government which had contract values which were illogical and one-sided.

“For instance, in three mega projects, namely the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the Mass Rapid Transit 2 (MRT2) and the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3), the government was able to save RM45.3 billion from the original cost of RM136.4 billion,” she said.

She said this was proof that corruption could be reduced and the government would continue to monitor the cost of other projects and government procurement activities.

However, she added, while steps were being taken to correct the situation, the government had not forgotten the welfare of the community which was one of the priorities of the government.

Dr Wan Azizah said the National Cost of Living Action Council, the local governments and the Social Protection Council which she chaired would be the best platforms to reduce the cost of living for the people.

The event tonight was the first programme she attended on her four-day official visit to China beginning today. — Bernama