Ex-SRC director: ‘I don’t know why CEO Nik Faisal asked me to go to Bangkok’

Former SRC International director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Former non-executive director of SRC International Sdn Bhd Datuk Suboh Md Yassin told the High Court here today that he did not know why former SRC International Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil asked him to go to Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015 and 2018.

Suboh, 68, who is the 42nd prosecution witness said it did not cross in his mind to ask Nik Faisal why he was asked to go to Bangkok.

In 2018, Suboh said Nik Faisal contacted and requested him again to fly to Bangkok but he refused to comply.

“I didn’t ask him because I refused to go. I said “sorry, I’m not going to Bangkok,” said Suboh.

He said this when cross-examined by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, during Najib’s trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, which entered its 33rd day today.

Suboh said the second time Nik Faisal ordered him to go to Bangkok via a phone call, he (Suboh) was in Indonesia with his wife.

Suboh was sure that the individual who called him in 2015 and 2018 as well as asking him to fly to Bangkok was Nik Faisal although he just heard the voice through a phone call.

Replying to Muhammad Shafee’s question if Suboh had any doubt over Nik Faisal’s order and there should be any reason why he had to oblige, the witness said that he did not know and was confused.

Muhammad Shafee questioned Suboh further whether he had done something wrong which resulted him to flee to Bangkok, Suboh denied it.

Muhammad Shafee: Why did you go away?

Suboh: Because Nik Faisal asked me to go away

Muhammad Shafee: You did not find out?

Suboh: Yes

Muhammad Shafee: Did Nik Faisal tell you to go away because you have signed a cheque?

Suboh: No

Muhammad Shafee: Did he suggest to you, “we are now under investigation?”

Suboh: No

Replying to Muhammad Shafee question whether Suboh’s wife had requested to go to Bangkok in 2015 for their honeymoon, Suboh said “No”.

Earlier, Deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram said that the defence had taken out 17 exhibits (slides of documents) out of court last Wednesday which may amount to tampering of evidence.

Sithambaram pointed out that despite the importance of these documents to the proceedings, the slides were missing from court today.

“All these documents are important, as if not in court, it may amount to tampering.

Muhammad Shafee explained that the slides were taken out as the defence wanted to make copies in a shop located outside the court.

“There is no hanky panky here, someone has to photocopy them,” he said.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas countered that as the court was the natural custodian of exhibits, any attempt to remove these exhibits from court needed to be done in an open and transparent manner.

After hearing argument from both parties, Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali asked the defence to obtain permission from the court before removing any exhibits.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Mohd Nazlan continues at 2.30pm. — Bernama