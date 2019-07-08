Dr M: Invitation to unite Malays under PPBM meant for ‘members’ of other parties, not entity itself

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya July 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today clarified that his invitation to unite the Malays under the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) political party was directed towards members of other parties, and not the party entity itself.

The Prime Minister clarified that the invitation was directed towards individuals and not parties as a whole, saying Pakatan Harapan (PH) with its current four-party coalition was already sufficient.

“PH cannot accept any more parties because if we have any more parties then candidates for elections will be a problem, because in the end, everybody would want a candidacy and we don’t have enough constituencies.

“So if they come into the existing parties, it’s okay,” he quipped.

On the recent comment by Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejecting his invitation to join PPBM, Dr Mahathir said other members of Umno could instead jump over if the president was not interested.

“The president doesn’t want, but the others can enter,” he said, drawing laughter during the press conference.

His comments come after Dr Mahathir extended his invite towards the Malays to unite under PPBM, saying this was important as more Malay parties were being formed which in turn reduced the potentials of the Malay parties to win the election.

