Courted by Bersatu’s Syed Saddiq, Khairy says ‘happy where I am’

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaludin declined to comment when asked if he has been directly approached to join a PH party. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has declined an informal invitation to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), saying he was content to remain with his current party.

After Khairy urged Umno not to dismiss Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s invitation for its members to enter Bersatu, the latter party’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman solicited on Saturday the Malay nationalist leader’s entry into the Pakatan Harapan outfit.

“I’m quite happy where I am, thank you,” Khairy said of the invitation when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

The Rembau MP also declined to comment when asked if he has been directly approached to join a PH party.

Khairy had vied for the presidency of Umno after Datuk Seri Najib Razak stepped down last year but lost narrowly to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He had been among those who opposed a partnership with Islamists PAS but has since accepted this arrangement.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq urged Khairy to reject the far-right politics growing within the PAS-Umno structure and join former Umno members such as Dr Mahathir, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed in Bersatu to pursue centrism.